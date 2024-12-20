Beyoncé's one condition for working with daughter Blue Ivy REVEALED

Beyoncé had one special condition for working with her daughter Blue Ivy on the latest film Mufasa: The Lion King.
During an interview with HELLO! at the London premiere of the Disney movie earlier this month, the film's director, Barry Jenkins revealed that Beyonce made sure she was always on set with her daughter.
"What I loved was, they don't have a lot of work together, but they would always be working on the same day," Barry told the outlet.
He went on to share, “It was really lovely to watch Beyonce just be a mother and be there to support Blue Ivy. It was really wonderful.”
Barry further gushed over Blue's incredible work ethic and Beyonce's influence over her daughter.
"It was really cool working with them. Blue Ivy became so, so prepared, and so it wasn't this thing where we had to really figure out how to work with her and work in the process,” he shared.
Barry continued, "And I also saw why Blue Ivy was so prepared, why she did such a great job. I think she's just grown up [with] really wonderful tutelage from Beyonce.”
In Mufasa: The Lion King, Beyoncé reprises her role as Queen Nala from the 2019 movie The Lion King.
Meanwhile, Blue Ivy plays the role of Princess Kiara, the eldest daughter of Nala and Simba.