Royal

Royal Families' Christmas cards 2024: A look at heartwarming potraits

Here's a look at the most stunning and glamorous royal Christmas cards of the year

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Royal Families Christmas cards 2024: A look at heartwarming potraits
Royal Families' Christmas cards 2024: A look at heartwarming potraits 

The festive season is around the corner and with it comes the tradition of royal families releasing their Christmas cards.

As always, this year festive photos do not disappoint, with glamorous portraits and heartwarming family moments.

From the British royals to Danish, here's a look at most gorgeous Christmas cards of the year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla

The official Christmas card of monarch and the queen featured their portrait captured by Millie Pilkington in April 2024.

In the photo, King Charles and Queen Camilla could be seen smiling and standing side by side in the Palace Garden.

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the official message read on the card.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton  

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared an adorable video of their card with a snowy effect.

The official Christman card featured a heartwarming family photo of royal couple with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The picture was taken from a video shot by Will Warr of the family in Norfolk.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas,” penned the royal couple alongside the clip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an unseen photo of their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, as they sent out their well-wishes.

One of the six photos on card showed the kids running towards their parents for a hug in a garden or a park.

"On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful New Year,” the message on the card reads.

Belgian royals

Belgian royals

Belgian royals

The Christmas car of Belgian royals featured a formal portrait of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde with their four children, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore. 

Monaco royals

Monaco royals
Monaco royals

A festive photo Monaco royals featured Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, their ten-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in front of a festive fireplace and Christmas tree at the palace.

Spanish royals

Spanish royals

Spanish royals

The Spanish royals posted an informal picture of King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, with their Christmas card.

"Merry Christmas, and may we all face the New Year with greater confidence,” the message on card translates. 

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback
Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration

Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal

Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination

Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Princess Eugenie shares Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's Christmas festive details
Princess Eugenie shares Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's Christmas festive details
Duchess Sophie receives nod from King Charles for taking meaningful step
Duchess Sophie receives nod from King Charles for taking meaningful step
Queen Mathilde, King Philippe dazzle with daughters at annual Christmas concert
Queen Mathilde, King Philippe dazzle with daughters at annual Christmas concert
Prince William, Kate Middleton share heartwarming family Christmas card
Prince William, Kate Middleton share heartwarming family Christmas card
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand by King Charles in shocking blow to dad Andrew
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand by King Charles in shocking blow to dad Andrew
King Charles kicks off pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham palace after Kate, William snub
King Charles kicks off pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham palace after Kate, William snub
Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama
Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama
Queen Camilla makes surprise move ahead of big celebration
Queen Camilla makes surprise move ahead of big celebration
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt message before pre-Christmas lunch
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt message before pre-Christmas lunch
Zara Tindall, Mike take spotlight amid Prince Andrew to skips big Royal Family event
Zara Tindall, Mike take spotlight amid Prince Andrew to skips big Royal Family event