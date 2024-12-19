Royal Families' Christmas cards 2024: A look at heartwarming potraits 

The festive season is around the corner and with it comes the tradition of royal families releasing their Christmas cards.
As always, this year festive photos do not disappoint, with glamorous portraits and heartwarming family moments.
From the British royals to Danish, here's a look at most gorgeous Christmas cards of the year.
King Charles and Queen Camilla
The official Christmas card of monarch and the queen featured their portrait captured by Millie Pilkington in April 2024.
In the photo, King Charles and Queen Camilla could be seen smiling and standing side by side in the Palace Garden.
“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the official message read on the card.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared an adorable video of their card with a snowy effect.
The official Christman card featured a heartwarming family photo of royal couple with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The picture was taken from a video shot by Will Warr of the family in Norfolk.
“Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas,” penned the royal couple alongside the clip.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an unseen photo of their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, as they sent out their well-wishes.
One of the six photos on card showed the kids running towards their parents for a hug in a garden or a park.
"On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful New Year,” the message on the card reads.
Belgian royals
The Christmas car of Belgian royals featured a formal portrait of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde with their four children, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore.
Monaco royals
A festive photo Monaco royals featured Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, their ten-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in front of a festive fireplace and Christmas tree at the palace.
Spanish royals
The Spanish royals posted an informal picture of King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, with their Christmas card.
"Merry Christmas, and may we all face the New Year with greater confidence,” the message on card translates.