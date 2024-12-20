Armeena Rana Khan gushes over her daughter Amelie Isla

Armeena Rana Khan shared an enchanting moment with her 2.1M followers!
Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Bin Roye star captured hearts with an adorable glimpse of her darling daughter, Amelie Isla from her 2nd birthday celebrations.
Little mother-daughter-father trio shine bright in the heartwarming photo, capturing the essence of their extra special bond.
Sharing the cute glimpse of her daughter, Armeena as caption wrote, "We are ready to share a little bit of Amelie with the world. Here’s a little sneak peak from her 2nd birthday shoot. Say Mashallah please. I’ll share more later.”
As soon as the super adorable click did rounds, the star received an outpouring of love and blessings on her post.
One fan in awe of the 2-year-old wrote, “What a beautiful family.”
“OMG finally after a long time, “ penned the second.
“So sweet,” a third user gushed.
“Both females are very beautiful," a fourth fan effused.
For the unversed , Armeena Rana Khan who took the plunge in February 2020, has been away from the spotlight since the birth of her child.
Two years after her alleged nuptials, Armeena Rana Khan welcomed a cute daughter in December 2022.