Trending

Armeena Rana Khan gushes over her daughter Amelie Isla

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan celebrates her daughter's 2nd birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
Armeena Rana shares adorable sneak peek of daughter Amelie
Armeena Rana shares adorable sneak peek of daughter Amelie 

Armeena Rana Khan shared an enchanting moment with her 2.1M followers!

Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Bin Roye star captured hearts with an adorable glimpse of her darling daughter, Amelie Isla from her 2nd birthday celebrations. 

Little mother-daughter-father trio shine bright in the heartwarming photo, capturing the essence of their extra special bond.

Sharing the cute glimpse of her daughter, Armeena as caption wrote, "We are ready to share a little bit of Amelie with the world. Here’s a little sneak peak from her 2nd birthday shoot. Say Mashallah please. I’ll share more later.”


As soon as the super adorable click did rounds, the star received an outpouring of love and blessings on her post.

One fan in awe of the 2-year-old wrote, “What a beautiful family.”

“OMG finally after a long time, “ penned the second.

“So sweet,” a third user gushed.

“Both females are very beautiful," a fourth fan effused.

For the unversed , Armeena Rana Khan who took the plunge in February 2020, has been away from the spotlight since the birth of her child. 

Two years after her alleged nuptials, Armeena Rana Khan welcomed a cute daughter in December 2022. 

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Muneeb Butt teases exciting new project
Muneeb Butt teases exciting new project
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' postponed
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' postponed
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spark reconciliation rumours
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spark reconciliation rumours
Neha Kakkar eyes potential collaboration with Asim Azhar
Neha Kakkar eyes potential collaboration with Asim Azhar
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma plan big move after anniversary celebrations
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma plan big move after anniversary celebrations
Priyanka Chopra shares real-life struggles as toddler mom
Priyanka Chopra shares real-life struggles as toddler mom
Suhana Khan nails the saree game amid 'The King' filming
Suhana Khan nails the saree game amid 'The King' filming
Nida Yasir, husband Yasir Nawaz indulge in light-hearted banter
Nida Yasir, husband Yasir Nawaz indulge in light-hearted banter
Shraddha Kapoor loses her cool on dating questions
Shraddha Kapoor loses her cool on dating questions
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style
Ayeza Khan credits her parents as actress' lifelong dream comes true
Ayeza Khan credits her parents as actress' lifelong dream comes true
Agha Ali shares delightful life update after Hina Altaf divorce
Agha Ali shares delightful life update after Hina Altaf divorce