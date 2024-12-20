Keir Starmer to name Lord Mandelson as UK’s next ambassador to the US

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is likely to announce Lord Peter Mandelson as the next UK ambassador to the United States.
As per BBC, Peter, who is considered a well-known figure in British politics, held various important ministerial positions under Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.
After that, he was given a life peerage in the House of Lords.
Peter will succeed Dame Karen Pierce as the UK’s ambassador to the US, whose time as the ambassador in Washington, is coming to an end.
Downing Street said, "He's the ideal candidate to represent the UK's economic and security interests in the USA."
He resigned from his ministerial roles twice. The first resignation was because he did not declare a home loan from a fellow cabinet member.
The second resignation occurred due to allegations that he used his position to influence a passport application.
Despite his past controversies, Downing Street may have decided that sending someone closely connected to political figures in the UK would be positively received at the White House.
Although, Peter has not publicly commented on his appointment, he previously expressed his views that UK should focus on establishing a “new” relationship with the US, rather than maintaining a “special” one.