Katrina Kaif exudes sheer elegance in brown outfit, fans react 'So Pretty' 

Katrina Kaif stepped out in style to attend an event for her beauty brand K Beauty.
In a new video featuring Kaif, the superstar was seen standing outside the venue to pose for the paparazzi.
Her presence in the city added a touch of glitz and glamour to the occasion, while her poised demeanour was easily visible.
The Tiger 3 actress for the night out wore a long brown dress with subtle makeup, adding to her style. Her long tresses easily framed her face.
She complemented her entire look with black heels and wore a beautiful smile posing with each photographer individually.
Fans were truly mesmerised by her beauty, thronging the comments section with love and praise.
One fan wrote, “Bro! she is so pretty.”
Another user expressed, “We have known since childhood that no one likes this Barbie."
A third directly proclaimed, “India's most beautiful actress."
Several other of her fans commented, “most gorgeous," "superstar" and "so pretty."
On the work front, Katrina Kaif last starred in the film Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupati, which received a lukewarm response from the audience.
She is currently away from the screen, focusing on her exciting new beauty venture.