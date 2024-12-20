Trending

Neha Kakkar eyes potential collaboration with Asim Azhar

  December 20, 2024
Neha Kakkar and Pakistani singer Asim Azhar's potential collaboration is seemingly in the cards. 

During a press conference with journalists in Dubai, the Coca Cola singer was asked whether she considers performing in Pakistan, given that her songs are equally popular there as in India.

Neha revealed, “Our differences don’t make sense to me. Everyone I meet from Pakistan shows me so much love and positivity.”

She further emphasised that mutual love should increase to encourage unity between the two nations, “There’s no difference between Indians and Pakistanis. We are all alike.”

At the same time, Neha expressed her desire to join forces with the renowned Pakistani vocalist Asim Azhar, praising his song Jo Tu Na Mila.

This unexpected crossover will surely help in strengthening ties in the future. 

Celebrities from both sides of the border often show appreciation for each other. 

One such example happened to be several Indian stars praising Mahira Khan’s traditional look from actor Sheheryar Munawar’s dholki function.

Also at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, Ananya Panday and Bobby Deol praised Fawad and Mahira Khan as their favourite Pakistani actors.

Recently, the Indian rapper Diljit Dosanjh’s heartwarming gesture towards a Pakistani actress Hania Amir made waves. 

