Muneeb Butt teases exciting new project 

Muneeb Butt is embarking on an even bigger venture as his career progresses.
In an interview with Vasay Chaudhry, the Qalandar actor had much to share about his recent experiences, present commitments and what lies ahead in his journey as an actor.
Speaking about taking up a Punjabi language feature, the actor stated, “I am Punjabi by birth. But since I was born and brought up in Karachi, I knew how to speak it, but my manner of speaking wasn't as clear as it is now.”
Shedding more light on the familial roots, Butt revealed, “I am from a proper Punjabi family. I am aware that the Butt community is a fewer in number in Karachi as compared to Lahore and with this I associate a euphoric feeling.”
Going back to the film, the Shiddat star sheds more light on following a rigorous work routine to meet the requirements of the role, "Action sequences only look good when they make you believe that the character can beat up all these opponents.”
Butt further explained, "In the last fifteen to twenty days spell that we did, I followed a tough diet and exercise plan. I have played my part, now it's up to the public's viewpoint.”
It is important to note that Muneeb Butt is working on action-film alongside Amna Ilyas.