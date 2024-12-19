Priyanka Chopra shares real-life struggles as toddler mom 

Priyanka Chopra revealed being a mom is no easy thing.
Turning to her Instagram stories space on December 19, 2024, Chopra shared a hilarious moment from a public bathroom with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
The post showcased that despite her hectic schedule she is just like the rest of the mom’s out there, taking care of their child.
"Me in a public bathroom telling my kids not to touch anything," read the meme that was accompanied by a video showing a man comically touching everything, crawling under tables and lying on the floor.
The chaotic yet cute meme perfectly captured the everyday madness of being a toddler mom.
Prior to sharing the super-relatable meme, the Baywatch starlet shared heartwarming snapshots from her recent New York City trip with husband Nick Jonas and their little munchkin.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is preparing for the second season of Citadel, having wrapped up filming in London, where she will reprise her role as agent Nadia.
She also has two exciting new projects in the works titled The Bluff and Heads of State.