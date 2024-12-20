Trending

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma plan big move after anniversary celebrations

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on December 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma plan big move after anniversary celebrations
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma plan big move after anniversary celebrations 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are reportedly leaving India for good.

While the duo enjoy extreme popularity and fan following, there have been swirling rumours about them settling abroad with their kids.

Amidst the rife speculations, the cricketer’s ex-coach has recently confirmed the news emphasising that Kohli is looking to focus on his game and family.

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, the coach said, "Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma."

Further adding, "He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket."

Several videos and pictures of the pair from London stirred the internet. The Kohli family, who owns a property in London, was there for most of the year.

To note, the pair rang in their 7th wedding anniversary a week back. 

In order to mark the special occasion, Anushka shared an endearing picture on her Instagram stories.

One of the delightful photos showed a half-eaten snack, followed by a shot of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress and her cricketer husband beaming a wide smile.

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma has been away from the spotlight, focusing on her kids Vamika and Akaay. 

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Muneeb Butt teases exciting new project
Muneeb Butt teases exciting new project
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' postponed
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' postponed
Armeena Rana Khan gushes over her daughter Amelie Isla
Armeena Rana Khan gushes over her daughter Amelie Isla
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spark reconciliation rumours
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spark reconciliation rumours
Neha Kakkar eyes potential collaboration with Asim Azhar
Neha Kakkar eyes potential collaboration with Asim Azhar
Priyanka Chopra shares real-life struggles as toddler mom
Priyanka Chopra shares real-life struggles as toddler mom
Suhana Khan nails the saree game amid 'The King' filming
Suhana Khan nails the saree game amid 'The King' filming
Nida Yasir, husband Yasir Nawaz indulge in light-hearted banter
Nida Yasir, husband Yasir Nawaz indulge in light-hearted banter
Shraddha Kapoor loses her cool on dating questions
Shraddha Kapoor loses her cool on dating questions
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style
Ayeza Khan credits her parents as actress' lifelong dream comes true
Ayeza Khan credits her parents as actress' lifelong dream comes true
Agha Ali shares delightful life update after Hina Altaf divorce
Agha Ali shares delightful life update after Hina Altaf divorce