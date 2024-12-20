Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma plan big move after anniversary celebrations 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are reportedly leaving India for good.
While the duo enjoy extreme popularity and fan following, there have been swirling rumours about them settling abroad with their kids.
Amidst the rife speculations, the cricketer’s ex-coach has recently confirmed the news emphasising that Kohli is looking to focus on his game and family.
In an interview with Dainik Jagran, the coach said, "Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma."
Further adding, "He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket."
Several videos and pictures of the pair from London stirred the internet. The Kohli family, who owns a property in London, was there for most of the year.
To note, the pair rang in their 7th wedding anniversary a week back.
In order to mark the special occasion, Anushka shared an endearing picture on her Instagram stories.
One of the delightful photos showed a half-eaten snack, followed by a shot of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress and her cricketer husband beaming a wide smile.
For the unversed, Anushka Sharma has been away from the spotlight, focusing on her kids Vamika and Akaay.