Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spark reconciliation rumours 

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have quashed divorce rumors yet again.
Amid rife divorce rumors, the couple were spotted sitting next to each other at their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s school function on Thursday evening.
The two were accompanied by the Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan during the annual school event.
In a clip, shared on Instagram, the IT couple of Bollywood were seen exiting a room at the venue in style.
A video also encapsulated the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor beside her father-in-law while Abhishek took care of her dupatta so that she did not step on it.
Aaradhya, who was seen in her event costume, hurried inside the car with her mother while the latter looked breathtakingly gorgeous dressed in a black suit paired with a printed dupatta.
Next, the Dasvi actor, who flaunts his vintage style hoodie, pants and shoes, followed them inside the same car, fuelling speculations of a potential patch up.
To note, the star-studded school event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.
Kareena Kapoor also arrived with Saif Ali Khan, her two sons and beloved sister Karisma Kapoor.
It is pertinent to mention that tensions between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan began in July when the former and her daughter arrived for Anant Ambani’s wedding separately.