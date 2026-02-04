 Salman Khan to join Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sequel?

Salman Khan’s name has surfaced in connection with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, sparking buzz that he could appear as Bade Sahab opposite Ranveer Singh in the sequel.
As per the Hindustan Times, the latest buzz revealed that Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan is said to join the team as Bade Sahab.
The Tere Naam actor’s viral photo has set social media abuzz, with fans speculating about his possible casting as Bade Sahab in the sequel of Ranveer Singh starred Dhurandhar.
Following the snap went viral, many fans were convinced that this is an AI-generated picture of Salman, or maybe an old snap from the set of a film in the Tiger franchise.
One comment said, “Ab aaegya majja,” whereas another shared, “He will rule that character.”
The third comment read, “Ye toh AI h But Agar Bhai as Bade Sahab aa gye toh kya hoga box office ka pta nhi.”
Another netizen stated, “Ye Bhai ke fan bhi na kuch bhi banate hai.”
“Tiger 3 ki pics hain wo,” the netizen shared, while other mentioned, “Fake news.. That's looks like AI image.”
Notably, the buzz came after the reports shared the Yami Gautam and her Uri co-star Vicky Kaushal might have cameos in Dhurandhar 2.