Hania Aamir takes a subtle jab at Asim Azhar: 'Believed in that guy’

Hania Aamir seemingly took a jab at her ex-boyfriend, Asim Azhar.
It all started when the 28-year-old actress uploaded a funny clip on her Instagram on Wednesday, February 4.
In the video, Aamir could be seen walking around a place in the daylight and in the background, her own voiceover plays with a funny message to girls to believe in themselves.
The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu star could be seen saying as a voice over artist, “Believe in yourself, how you believed in that guy when he said he’s busy since 14 hours.”
She went on to add, “Believe in yourself how you believed him when he said he’s going to convince his family for you.”
Her post captioned as "yeh muft ka gyan hai" aka "free advice" if translated in English seemingly hinted at her relationship with Azhar, whom she dated for two years from 2018 to 2020.
Many social media users loved her cute video as one wrote, “Hania the motivational speaker y’allI love it!” on her post.
Another one commented, “Soon-to-be-birthday-girl is in full energy.”
One of the users also bought her iconic duo from Kabhi Main Kabhi tum, "Sharjeena after Adeel broke up with her."
On a personal level, Hania Aamir is soon set to celebrate her 29th birthday on February 12.