Sajal Ali rings in ‘most wonderful girl’ Sanam Saeed’s 41st birthday

Sajal Ali is celebrating Sanam Saeed’s special day.
On Tuesday, February 3, the Alif actress took to her official Instagram stories to ring in the Kafeel star’s 41st birthday with a heartfelt message.
In the story, Sajal penned, “Happy birthday to the most wonderful girl I know. @sanammody.”
Accompanying the lovely wish was a photo of the two actresses from their delightful behind-the-scenes interaction on the set of their hit 2025 drama serial Main Manto Nahi Hoon.
The snap featured the Aangan actress in a breathtaking bridal look, while Sanam donned a stunning saree with intricate gold detailing.
As per IMDb, Main Manto Nahi Hoon centres on the story of “a man draws inspiration from Manto, writing his personal truth, while a woman leads with quiet authority,” telling a powerful story that dares to question, challenge, and inspire.
The drama stars Sajal Ali, Sanam Saeed, Azaan Sami Khan, Humayun Saeed, Asif Raza Mir, and Saima Noor in the ensemble cast.
About Sajal Ali:
Born on January 17, 1994, Sajal Ali is Pakistan’s one of the highest-paid actresses and recipient of several esteemed accolades, including five Hum Awards and one Lux Style Award.
She has also been honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz – a state-bestowed prestigious honor awarded to civilians for their outstanding achievements.
About Sanam Saeed:
Sanam Saeed is a Pakistani actress, singer and former model who predominantly works in Urdu cinema and television.
She is best known for portraying the role of Kashaf Murtaza in Momina Duraid's Zindagi Gulzar Hai.