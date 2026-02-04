Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Sajal Ali rings in ‘most wonderful girl’ Sanam Saeed’s 41st birthday

The ‘Alif’ actress pens heartfelt wish to mark ‘Kafeel’ star’s 41st birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
Sajal Ali rings in ‘most wonderful girl’ Sanam Saeed’s 41st birthday
Sajal Ali rings in ‘most wonderful girl’ Sanam Saeed’s 41st birthday

Sajal Ali is celebrating Sanam Saeed’s special day.

On Tuesday, February 3, the Alif actress took to her official Instagram stories to ring in the Kafeel star’s 41st birthday with a heartfelt message.

In the story, Sajal penned, “Happy birthday to the most wonderful girl I know. @sanammody.”

Accompanying the lovely wish was a photo of the two actresses from their delightful behind-the-scenes interaction on the set of their hit 2025 drama serial Main Manto Nahi Hoon.

The snap featured the Aangan actress in a breathtaking bridal look, while Sanam donned a stunning saree with intricate gold detailing.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

As per IMDb, Main Manto Nahi Hoon centres on the story of “a man draws inspiration from Manto, writing his personal truth, while a woman leads with quiet authority,” telling a powerful story that dares to question, challenge, and inspire.

The drama stars Sajal Ali, Sanam Saeed, Azaan Sami Khan, Humayun Saeed, Asif Raza Mir, and Saima Noor in the ensemble cast.

About Sajal Ali:

Born on January 17, 1994, Sajal Ali is Pakistan’s one of the highest-paid actresses and recipient of several esteemed accolades, including five Hum Awards and one Lux Style Award.

She has also been honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz – a state-bestowed prestigious honor awarded to civilians for their outstanding achievements.

About Sanam Saeed:

Sanam Saeed is a Pakistani actress, singer and former model who predominantly works in Urdu cinema and television.

She is best known for portraying the role of Kashaf Murtaza in Momina Duraid's Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?
Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?
Hania Aamir shares funny take on why people hate February, her birth month
Hania Aamir shares funny take on why people hate February, her birth month
Salman Khan to join Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sequel?
Salman Khan to join Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sequel?
Vir Das makes shocking confession about working with Kangana Ranaut
Vir Das makes shocking confession about working with Kangana Ranaut
Why Priyanka Chopra’s long Bollywood break sparked casting questions
Why Priyanka Chopra’s long Bollywood break sparked casting questions
Imran Khan's comeback movie gets upsetting news amid Ranbir Kapoor ‘rift’
Imran Khan's comeback movie gets upsetting news amid Ranbir Kapoor ‘rift’
Emmad Irfani sets ramp on fire in first runway appearance after ten years
Emmad Irfani sets ramp on fire in first runway appearance after ten years
R. Madhavan makes bombshell confession weeks before ‘Dhurandhar 2’ release
R. Madhavan makes bombshell confession weeks before ‘Dhurandhar 2’ release
Hania Aamir takes a subtle jab at Asim Azhar: 'Believed in that guy’
Hania Aamir takes a subtle jab at Asim Azhar: 'Believed in that guy’
Parineeti Chopra begins gripping quest in Netflix debut series ‘Talaash’ teaser
Parineeti Chopra begins gripping quest in Netflix debut series ‘Talaash’ teaser
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately'
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately'
Yami Gautam joins Dhurandhar 2 for special cameo opposite Ranveer Singh
Yami Gautam joins Dhurandhar 2 for special cameo opposite Ranveer Singh

Popular News

Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia

Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia
an hour ago
King Charles shares first video message after Andrew’s sudden ouster from Royal Lodge

King Charles shares first video message after Andrew’s sudden ouster from Royal Lodge
3 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?

Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?

2 hours ago