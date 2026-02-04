Emmad Irfani sets ramp on fire in first runway appearance after ten years

Trending
  By Riba Shaikh
Emmad Irfani walked down the memory lane to his modelling days in first runway appearance after ten years.

On Tuesday, February 3, the Kafeel actor sets pulses racing as he walked the ramp in an elegant outfit from renowned Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari's new collection.

As per the videos and photos from the fashion event, Emmad could be seen flashing a wide smile as he walked the ramp wearing a black velvet prince coat fully embellished with golden embroidery.

The Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum star paired his coat with a matching bottom and elevated it with multi-layered chains and pendants.

Soon after the photos made it to Emmad's official Instagram account fellow artists and fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt reaction.

Ayeza Khan dropped two fire emojies in the comments section, while, Sarwat Gillani wrote, "oye hero".

One fan noted, "Masha Allah. May ALLAH protect you from evil eyes"

"BRO IS GORGEOUS STRAIGHT OUT OF HOLLYWOOD," wrote another.

Emmad Irfani is currently in limelight for his perfect depiction as Jami in an ongoing drama Kafeel, alongside Sanam Saeed, who plays Zeba's character.

