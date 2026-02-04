R. Madhavan makes bombshell confession weeks before ‘Dhurandhar 2’ release

R. Madhavan has spoken out on his major move in a bombshell confession.
Just weeks before Dhurandhar 2 release, the 55-year-old Indian actor and screenwriter gave an interview to Unfiltered Entertainment, opening up about his decision of taking four-year hiatus from acting during the early years of his career.
Speaking to the outlet, the actor made a bombshell revelation, sharing that he took the break because he felt “disillusioned” with the king of work he was doing back then.
“Before Saala Khadoos, I had to take a break because I was very disillusioned with the kind of work I was doing. I was shooting in Switzerland, wearing orange pants and a green shirt for a Tamil song,” said the actor.
He continued, “I was standing in the middle of the road when I saw a Swiss farmer sitting there, looking at us with complete disdain, sipping a cup of tea, and wondering what we were doing. I looked at him and thought, ‘You come to Chennai, and I’ll show you who I am.’”
Madhavan continued, “I was really offended, but then it suddenly struck me that I was literally dancing to other people’s tunes. I am a public speaker, I know how to handle a gun, fly remote planes, ride horses, and I do so many things. Yet I was showing none of it in my movies. The only thing I was trying to do was woo the audience to become a superstar. I realised the mistake I was making.”
He went on to admit that some of the characters he played before the hiatus were “flawed choices” as they did not match his personality, mindset and his acting skills.
The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star shared that during the break, he focused on activities that refreshed his mind such as travelling, interacting with common people, and stepping back even from advertisements, which gained him a greater clarity about life.
R. Madhavan and Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19, 2026.