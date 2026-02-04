Vir Das makes shocking confession about working with Kangana Ranaut

Trending
  By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
Vir Das recently made a shocking confession about Kangana Ranaut, with whom he worked in Revolver Rani.

While recalling working with the 39-year-old actress, the 46-year-old actor a recent interview with Mashable Middle East called Ranaut a “once-in-a-generation" actress.

The Badmaash Company star recounted, “We both spend the movie beating the sh*t out of each other.”

The comedian-actor went on to say, It’s a very dark, twisted black comedy. She’s a once-in-a-generation actress, so I had a good time working with her.”

On the professional front, the Delhi Belly actor was recently seen in Aamir Khan’ backed movie, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Apart from Vir Daas, the movie also features Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh in important roles.

He will also kick-off his comedy world tour, Hey Stranger, set to begin on February 27 in Chicago.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, was last seen in a 2025 biographical film Emergency in which essayed the role of former Prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Her upcoming projects also include the pan-India psychological thriller Circle alongside R. Madhavan, a thriller movie Bharat Bhagya Viddhata, and a potentially special role in Tumbbad 2.

