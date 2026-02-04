Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Hania Aamir shares funny take on why people hate February, her birth month

The 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' star shared a humorous post about her birthday month

  By Javeria Ahmed
Hania Aamir joked that February, the month she was born, is often disliked by many because of Valentine’s Day.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu star shared a humorous post about her birthday month, joking that many people dislike February — her birth month — thanks to Valentine’s Day.

A post said, “Aura 99999++ Birthday bhi usi month me aata hai jis month ko aadhi duniya hate karti hai.”

Hania wrote over the snap, “main excited hun, ( I am excited.)”

To note, Hania Aamir is set to celebrate her 29th birthday on February 12.

Previously, she celebrated her 28th birthday with a distinct mermaid-themed photoshoot and a series of intimate gatherings with friends.

On the work front, she first appeared on the big screen in Janaan (2016) before becoming a household name through popular dramas like Mere Humsafar, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Isqiya, and Anaa.

Hania currently starring in the hit drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (2025–2026) alongside Bilal Abbas Khan

Notably, she is surrounded by a reconciliation buzz with singer Asim Azhar which peaked in January 2026 after both were spotted at the same Qawwali night event in January 2026.

Some outlets also claimed a 2026 wedding is planned, but neither has confirmed these reports.

