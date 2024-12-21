Anne Hathaway embarks on family Christmas getaway from snowy NYC

Anne Hathaway and her family departs snowy streets of New York City on Friday after packing up their $100,000 Tesla for a Christmas getaway.
The Devil Wears Prada actress, who shares sons Jonathan, and Jack, with husband Adam Shulman, wrapped herself in a chic beige-colored winter coat.
She layered her faux-fur trimmed outwear over a leather jacket and black trousers while shielding her eyes behind shades.
For the footwear, Hathaway opted for a comfy black shoes while styling her brunette tresses loose.
Although, Hathway looked drop-dead gorgeous in winter outfit, she appeared to be having some difficult closing the trunk after putting suitcases but worked hard alongside her sons through the snowfall.
On the work front, Anne Hathway was recently seen in The Idea of You alongside Nicholas Galitzine.
She will be next seen in science fiction film Flowervale Street, which is slated to hit cinemas on March 13, 2026.