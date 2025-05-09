Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Miley Cyrus releases music video of new single ‘More to Lose’

Miley Cyrus has released a new single, More to Lose, from her upcoming album Something Beautiful.

The Flowers crooner dropped the music video of her new track on Friday, May 9, just a few days after she hosted a VIP advanced screening of her visual album.

Miley announced the great news by posting a short clip from the music video on her Instagram

She captioned the post, “I stay, when the ecstacy is far away. I pray, that it's coming round again. You say it, but I wish it wasn't true. I knew someday that one would have to choose, I just thought we had more to lose.”

The Disney album’s fans were thrilled by her new single, flooding the comment section with excitement for her upcoming album.

A fan commented, “So much beauty, so sensual and powerful, so much emotions, it's so iconic b&w music video. Thank you Miley for your voice, your emotions and your sound of your soul.”

Another wrote, “Miley you’re my favorite singer! I totally admire you and hope to meet you one day. Soon I'll be in California, and it would be my biggest dream to take a photo with you and maybe sing a few lines from one of your songs.”

Miley Cyrus' new album release date

Miley Cyrus' upcoming album, Something Beautiful, is set to release on May 30, 2025.

