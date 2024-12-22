Entertainment

Justin Baldoni faces backlash as talent agency cuts ties over Blake Lively lawsuit

Blake Lively claimed that Justin Baldoni 'improvised' kisses and other physically intimate moments in 'It Ends With US'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Justin Baldoni faces backlash as talent agency cuts ties over Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni faces backlash as talent agency cuts ties over Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni has reportedly been dropped by his talent agency amid allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by actress Blake Lively.

As per Deadline, the It Ends With Us star parted ways with WME on December 21, after his co-star filed a lawsuit against him.

The allegation charges Baldoni with sexual harassment, along with additional accusations. 

However, Lively, 37, who is also a client of WME, remains represented by the agency.

The Clouds star's departure from the agency was reported shortly after the Gossip Girl star complained about Baldoni's “invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional and sexually inappropriate behavior” on the set of It Ends with Us.

She also claimed that Baldoni “improvised” kisses and other physically intimate moments in the movie, added “gratuitous sexual content”

Notably, Lively’s lawsuit was followed by rumours of a feud between the costars ignited the mother of four highlighted multiple allegations against Baldoni.

Lively also stated in The New York Times after taking legal action, saying, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

To note, Lively and Baldoni played the lead roles in the 2024 American romantic drama film based on the 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reason for insulting Royal Family EXPOSED

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reason for insulting Royal Family EXPOSED
Fahad Mustafa gushes over Hania Aamir at fan meet and greet event

Fahad Mustafa gushes over Hania Aamir at fan meet and greet event
Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture after celebrating birthday with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture after celebrating birthday with Travis Kelce

Colleen Hoover breaks silence on Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Colleen Hoover breaks silence on Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture after celebrating birthday with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture after celebrating birthday with Travis Kelce
Colleen Hoover breaks silence on Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Colleen Hoover breaks silence on Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Martin Short to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ tonight?
Martin Short to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ tonight?
Daniel Stern exposes Joe Pesci’s shocking act on ‘Home Alone’ set
Daniel Stern exposes Joe Pesci’s shocking act on ‘Home Alone’ set
Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert
Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party
Madelyn Cline horror movie with Jennifer Hewitt set to make records in 2025
Madelyn Cline horror movie with Jennifer Hewitt set to make records in 2025
Anne Hathaway embarks on family Christmas getaway from snowy NYC
Anne Hathaway embarks on family Christmas getaway from snowy NYC
Millie Bobby Brown breaks down in tears as she bids goodbye to 'Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown breaks down in tears as she bids goodbye to 'Stranger Things'
Blake Lively files sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively files sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Carolina Marie offers peek into new late-night bike adventure
Carolina Marie offers peek into new late-night bike adventure
Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh
Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh