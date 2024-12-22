Justin Baldoni faces backlash as talent agency cuts ties over Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni has reportedly been dropped by his talent agency amid allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by actress Blake Lively.
As per Deadline, the It Ends With Us star parted ways with WME on December 21, after his co-star filed a lawsuit against him.
The allegation charges Baldoni with sexual harassment, along with additional accusations.
However, Lively, 37, who is also a client of WME, remains represented by the agency.
The Clouds star's departure from the agency was reported shortly after the Gossip Girl star complained about Baldoni's “invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional and sexually inappropriate behavior” on the set of It Ends with Us.
She also claimed that Baldoni “improvised” kisses and other physically intimate moments in the movie, added “gratuitous sexual content”
Notably, Lively’s lawsuit was followed by rumours of a feud between the costars ignited the mother of four highlighted multiple allegations against Baldoni.
Lively also stated in The New York Times after taking legal action, saying, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."
To note, Lively and Baldoni played the lead roles in the 2024 American romantic drama film based on the 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover.