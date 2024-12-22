Royal

Kate Middleton adds personal touch for holiday concert broadcast

The Princes of Wales personally narrates the Christmas Carol concert for an upcoming TV special

  • December 22, 2024


Kate Middleton has lent her voice to the festive season by personally recording a heartfelt Christmas message for the television special of her annual carol concert.

The Princess of Wales made a voiceover introduction to the TV broadcast of her carol service that took place on Dec. 6.

In a video, she concluded the theme of the Together at Christmas service.

Kate said in a video that the holidays are “a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.”

“It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness, so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about,” the future queen added.

She continued, “The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.”

Kate added, “Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving and love that brings joy and hope.”

“It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive, not just at Christmas but every day of our lives. Across the United Kingdom there are so many inspiring people embracing those in need. This carol service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light,” she stated.

The phrases originate from the letter she penned to every one of the 1,600 attendees at Westminster Abbey on December 6, as well as at 15 additional locations throughout the U.K. before the Christmas holidays.

