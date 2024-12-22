Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend

Every time is family time for Catherine Paiz!
The 34-year-old YouTuber and digital content creator, who is famed for creating engaging videos for her followers on YouTube channel The ACE Family, is often seen turning her Instagram stories into a film of family moments.
Just like always, Paiz once again turned to Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 21, and shared a carousel of snaps and videos that featured delightful moments from her time spent with family that includes her boyfriend and kids.
One of the stories, which was a clip, showcased her daughter doing a little fun trick. With a lightened ball in her hand, she told Paiz, “So, this is a ball,” before pranking her by showing the YouTuber that she’s placing the ball in mouth and bringing it to sight again from the back.
The social media influencer cheered on her daughter before moving the camera towards boyfriend Igor Ten who was also engaged with the kids.
One more clip featured Catherine Paiz’s two daughters and a son hugging each other as they sang some song in a choir.
“Three little birds,” she captioned on the video.
Catherine Paiz Instagram:
The social media influencer, Catherine Paiz, is an avid Instagrammer and currently has 7.1 million followers on her Instagram handle under the username @catherinepaiz.
What is Catherine Paiz famous for?
Catherine Paiz is famous for her popular YouTube channel, The ACE Family, that has 18.2 million subscribers.
The channel features vlogs about her family life, challenges, and pranks.