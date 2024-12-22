Entertainment

The Weeknd hits new milestone after 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' announcement

‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ film starring Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega is set to release on May 16, 2025

  • December 22, 2024

There’s no stop to The Weeknd’s success!

Just a day after the singer announced the release date of an upcoming film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which is based on the same title as The Weeknd’s forthcoming album, the 34-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter once again turned to his Instagram Story and shared a huge milestone.

He shared Spotify’s latest post which revealed that the Blinding Lights singer is in the “billion club” with his 25 songs having over a billion streams.

“@theweeknd is officially in a league of his own with 25 songs in Spotify’s Billions Club!” read Spotify’s caption.

The four-slide post also featured the names of all the 25 tracks while the last eye-catching snap in the carousel showcased the After Hours hitmaker sitting in style among tens of Spotify Billion Streams silver plaques.

“okay wait this is actually insane,” a fan expressed.

Another gushed, “The best there ever was. What an accomplishment. Congratulations on another win! @theweeknd.”

Referencing the last photos, a third quipped, “Pretty big deal. I think if I had one billion I’d be sitting like this.”

For those unversed, The Weeknd’s sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is set to release on January 24, 2025, while the movie based on the same title is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 16, 2025.

The film stars Sabrina Carpenter's ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan alongside Jenna Ortega.

