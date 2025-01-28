Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement

Lady Louise Windsor has seemingly earned Prince William’s trust for a “new role.”
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward’s daughter will reportedly receive a “new title” from the Prince of Wales soon as she has “impressed” him.
The 21-year-old has joined the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps and expressed keen interest in the military.
If Louise joins the military, she would become the first royal woman to do so since Queen Elizabeth II.
This move as impressed the future king, as per reports.
A source told Woman's Day, "The devotion she has shown over the years will only improve after military service—she's a very impressive young lady. William's serious about making her a working royal. He's even prepared to give her a new title."
Even though Lady Louise is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, but she does not perform royal duties.
As of now, the young royal is currently in her third year at the University of St Andrews.
Previously, reports suggested that the 21-year-old had begun a relationship with fellow student, Felix da Silva-Clamp.