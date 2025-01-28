Prince Harry sends first video message to UK after lawsuit win

Prince Harry has made an emotional plea in his first ever video message after winning NGN lawsuit.
The Duke of Sussex has made first virtual appearance in a newly released video to support one of his UK based charities, WellChild, which he has been a patron of since 2007.
In the video message, Harry requested people to send in their nominations for this year's WellChild Awards.
With a warm smile on his face, the Duke said, "true privilege to honour the bravery and compassion of this incredible community".
He continued, "The WellChild Awards recognise and celebrate the growing number of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom, as well as those who go the extra mile to care for them."
The 40-year-old went on to explain, "They allow us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage that they demonstrate every single day."
"And this year is especially significant as we celebrate the 20th WellChild Awards," he added.
Harry further noted, "It is a true privilege to honour the bravery and compassion of this incredible community. And to make this happen, we need your help to nominate the exceptional people who inspire you every single day."
The Duke concluded his message noting, "Your support can make all the difference. Please join us in recognising the amazing individuals who will be honored at the 2025 WellChild Awards!"
This message from Harry comes a week after he settled the privacy invasion lawsuit against The Sun publisher, Rupert Murdoch as the NGN group issued a lengthy apology for invading Royal Family's privacy between 1996-2011.