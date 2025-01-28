King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William

King Charles shared an emotional message following Princess Kate’s participation alongside Prince William at a significant royal engagement.
During his visit to Auschwitz, attending the exhibition laid to remember the tragic events of the past, the British Monarch delivered an emotional statement.
King Charles, who is currently visiting Poland solo for his first royal tour of the year, shared a video of his visit in which excerpts from his speech played in the background.
He said in a video, “To be in Poland on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as we commemorate eighty years since the liberation of Auschwitz, is both a sombre and indeed a sacred moment.”
The video was sent along the caption, “his evening, The King visited Auschwitz 1 where he viewed a collection of personal items confiscated from victims upon their arrival at the camp and passed through the ‘Arbeit Macht Frei’ gate before laying a wreath at the Death Wall in commemoration of all those who were executed there.”
To note, King Charles shared the message shortly after Princess Kate joined Prince William in London to take part in Holocaust Memorial Day events.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the official events together to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.