Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas

The Princess of Wales set to give ‘nod to Princess Diana’ ahead of Royal Christmas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024
Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas
Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seemingly excited for their “huge moment” on the Christmas day.

On December 25, the Princess of Wales is expected be front and center along with her husband during the royal family annual walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene.

Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Telegraph, told PEOPLE, “It’s going to be such a huge moment because the last time we saw her, before we knew anything about her health issues, was last Christmas. It’s almost going to be like a bookend moment on a very difficult time."

Kate went public about her cancer diagnoses on March 22, 2024.

Later on, she announced completing chemotherapy in September.

Bethan added, “Just seeing those interactions as they walk, the cousins all together and seeing the cheeky things they might be getting up to, there’s a real sense of them as a unit. It’s a glimpse into what they are like behind the scenes as a family. It’s a big moment for them in their year.”

Moreover, the Princess of Wales gave a nod to Princess Diana by wearing red Alexander McQueen jacket, which resembles to one of the outfits Diana wore.

The Prince of Wales and Kate could not attend the annual pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace on December 19, as the royal couple were already in Norfolk for the holidays.

Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas

Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas
Bill Clinton admitted to Washington hospital amid health concerns

Bill Clinton admitted to Washington hospital amid health concerns
Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homer's classics

Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homer's classics
Uncover SHOCKING truth about Queen Elizabeth I, Robert Dudley in stunning artwork

Uncover SHOCKING truth about Queen Elizabeth I, Robert Dudley in stunning artwork
Prince Harry urged to make big compromise after Netflix documentary setback
Prince Harry urged to make big compromise after Netflix documentary setback
King Charles' true feelings on Fergie's Christmas plan revealed
King Charles' true feelings on Fergie's Christmas plan revealed
Prince William's bond with step sister unveiled ahead of Royal Christmas
Prince William's bond with step sister unveiled ahead of Royal Christmas
Princess of Wales shares heartfelt kiss with Duchess Sophie at Christmas Carol Service
Princess of Wales shares heartfelt kiss with Duchess Sophie at Christmas Carol Service
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward 'happy' over Andrew's 'big' decision
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward 'happy' over Andrew's 'big' decision
King Charles makes huge change in this year's Christmas message
King Charles makes huge change in this year's Christmas message
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Kate Middleton, Prince William share rare photos two days before Christmas
Kate Middleton, Prince William share rare photos two days before Christmas
Crown Prince Hussein brings baby daughter Princess Iman to work
Crown Prince Hussein brings baby daughter Princess Iman to work
Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub
Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub
Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive surprising update
Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive surprising update
Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes
Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes