Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seemingly excited for their “huge moment” on the Christmas day.
On December 25, the Princess of Wales is expected be front and center along with her husband during the royal family annual walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene.
Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Telegraph, told PEOPLE, “It’s going to be such a huge moment because the last time we saw her, before we knew anything about her health issues, was last Christmas. It’s almost going to be like a bookend moment on a very difficult time."
Kate went public about her cancer diagnoses on March 22, 2024.
Later on, she announced completing chemotherapy in September.
Bethan added, “Just seeing those interactions as they walk, the cousins all together and seeing the cheeky things they might be getting up to, there’s a real sense of them as a unit. It’s a glimpse into what they are like behind the scenes as a family. It’s a big moment for them in their year.”
Moreover, the Princess of Wales gave a nod to Princess Diana by wearing red Alexander McQueen jacket, which resembles to one of the outfits Diana wore.
The Prince of Wales and Kate could not attend the annual pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace on December 19, as the royal couple were already in Norfolk for the holidays.