King Charles holds key meeting with Princess Kate before taking big decision

King Charles takes crucial step for Princess Kate's future royal role amid monarch's cancer battle

  • December 24, 2024

Kate Middleton and King Charles take crucial step to prepare Princess of Wales for key royal role amid monarch's cancer battle.

The 76-year-old monarch held "secret meetings" with son Prince William and daughter-in-law, Princess Kate in an attempt to prepare her for future Queen's role beforehand.

An inside source told Woman's Day, "She and Charles had a private meeting about her stepping up sooner than expected."

The insider further revealed, "As you'd imagine, the relationship between the two of them is incredibly close and they've been a huge source of comfort to each other through their side-by-side battles against cancer."

"It's also why Charles has taken great pains to give her plenty of space to recover for the inevitable moment that he and Camilla pass on the baton," they added.

    This update comes as the Royal Family gears to enjoy Christmas festivities at Sandringham Palace.

    King Charles and Kate Middleton had a brutal year as they both went through their own cancer battles since being diagnosed earlier this year.

    Kate however completed her preventive chemotherapy in September, and currently focusing on staying cancer free.

