Buckingham palace excites fans with King Charles' unseen video before Christmas

Royal Family has released an exciting video of King Charles just a day before Christmas.
Buckingham palace has offered fans a peek into behind-the-scenes of monarch's this year's pre-recorded Christmas message.
In the BTS video, which was recorded by Sky news two weeks ago at the Fitzrovia Chapel, a former hospital chapel in Pearson Square, central London, Charles could be seen getting ready for the camera.
The 76-year-old monarch looked dapper in a navy blue three-piece suit with light blue tie, which he was seen fixing in delightful glimpses.
"Lights. Camera. Action! The annual Christmas Day tradition - the Sovereign’s Christmas Broadcast - is almost here," the caption read.
It further added, "Where will you be watching? The broadcast will be available from 15:00GMT on Christmas Day on:The Royal Family Channel on YouTube (link in bio).@SKYNews, @ITV and @BBC in the UK.If you live outside the UK, check your national broadcaster’s schedule."
Soon after the video was shared, fans swamped the comments section with heartfelt wishes for the holiday season.
King Charles, Queen Camilla alongside other members of the Royal Family are set to gather at Norfolk, Sandringham for this year's Christmas festivities.