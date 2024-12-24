Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘sick and tired’ of ‘walking nightmare’ Andrew

Prince Andrew hit with new controversy due to his potential ties with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo

  • December 24, 2024
King Charles and Queen Camilla have had enough of Prince Andrew’s unending controversies, new report has revealed.

The Duke of York has once again plunged the Royal Family in an embarrassing situation as his "close ties" with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, have come to public attention after the foreigner was banned in the UK.

Now the palace sources have lift the curtain on King and Queen's feelings over the ongoing scandal, which has brought great "humiliation" to the firm.

An inside source told Closer, "It’s no secret that Charles is already at the end of his rope, and this has only exacerbated things."

The source further emphasised that, "If it were anyone else in the family, they might get a bit of sympathy, but Andrew has put his foot in it so many times. He’s just a walking PR nightmare."

"The family, especially Charles and Camilla, are sick and tired of him stressing them out. They’ve gone above and beyond to tolerate him, but here he is again, causing them shame and humiliation," the insider added.

Prince Andrew has pulled himself out of Royal Family's Christmas festivities at Sandringham amid growing pressure of staying out of public sight.

