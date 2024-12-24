Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study

Diabetes is a major global issue and around 10% of people in the United States have diabetes, with most of them having type 2 diabetes.
Several factors including your genes, eating habits and physical activity can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
New research published in the journal Nutrition & Diabetes revealed that the time at which you eat could also influence this risk.
Type 2 diabetes is a common condition in which the blood sugar levels are too high and if the disease is not properly managed, it can lead to serious health problems like heart attacks and strokes.
To understand this, researchers examined data from 26 individuals aged 50 to 75 who were overweight or obese and also had prediabetes, which is a condition that can develop into type 2 diabetes.
The participants were divided into two groups. The “early eaters,” who consumed most of their daily calories before 5pm for 14 days and the “late eaters,” who ate 45% or more of their food after 5pm.
All the participants were given tests to measure how well their bodies handled sugar.
The researchers found that the “late eaters” had higher blood sugar levels 30 and 60 minutes after eating.
While, every person’s body is different, research indicates that most people digest and process food more effectively when they eat earlier in the day.
The body’s ability to use glucose is also higher in the morning. Therefore, research suggests that it’s better to have larger meals earlier in the day.