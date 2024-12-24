Health

Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study

Factors including your genes, eating habits and physical activity can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024
Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study
Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study

Diabetes is a major global issue and around 10% of people in the United States have diabetes, with most of them having type 2 diabetes.

Several factors including your genes, eating habits and physical activity can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

New research published in the journal Nutrition & Diabetes revealed that the time at which you eat could also influence this risk.

Type 2 diabetes is a common condition in which the blood sugar levels are too high and if the disease is not properly managed, it can lead to serious health problems like heart attacks and strokes.

To understand this, researchers examined data from 26 individuals aged 50 to 75 who were overweight or obese and also had prediabetes, which is a condition that can develop into type 2 diabetes.

The participants were divided into two groups. The “early eaters,” who consumed most of their daily calories before 5pm for 14 days and the “late eaters,” who ate 45% or more of their food after 5pm.

All the participants were given tests to measure how well their bodies handled sugar.

The researchers found that the “late eaters” had higher blood sugar levels 30 and 60 minutes after eating.

While, every person’s body is different, research indicates that most people digest and process food more effectively when they eat earlier in the day.

The body’s ability to use glucose is also higher in the morning. Therefore, research suggests that it’s better to have larger meals earlier in the day.

Bill Clinton released from hospital after flu treatment

Bill Clinton released from hospital after flu treatment
Prince Leka spreads Christmas cheer with Daughter Geraldine

Prince Leka spreads Christmas cheer with Daughter Geraldine
Former US ambassador takes jab at Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach

Former US ambassador takes jab at Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach
Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study

Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study
US approves first drug treatment for sleep apnea
US approves first drug treatment for sleep apnea
THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk
Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health
Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health
Tea bags exposed as HIDDEN source of plastic pollution in daily life
Tea bags exposed as HIDDEN source of plastic pollution in daily life
Want to fight depression? Walking more could be your secret weapon
Want to fight depression? Walking more could be your secret weapon
Belgium to enforce ban on disposable vapes amid growing health concerns
Belgium to enforce ban on disposable vapes amid growing health concerns
Bird flu claims lives of two California house cats, three more show symptoms
Bird flu claims lives of two California house cats, three more show symptoms
US reports first severe human bird flu case, emergency declared
US reports first severe human bird flu case, emergency declared
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
THIS common skin condition could be a silent signal of high cholesterol
THIS common skin condition could be a silent signal of high cholesterol
Scientists find game-changing cancer treatment in PVA glue
Scientists find game-changing cancer treatment in PVA glue