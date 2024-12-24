Why King Charles used Fitzrovia Chapel for recording 2024 Christmas speech?

The reason behind King Charles surprising move ahead of Christmas has been unveiled.
Charles took the internet by storm on Monday as he revealed the unexpected location where he recorded this year's Christmas speech.
Breaking a decade-old Royal tradition, King Charles chose to film 2024 Christmas message at Fitzrovia Chapel in central London instead of Buckingham Palace.
The bold move of the monarch left Royal fans wondering about the possible reason behind this change.
Now a Royal commentator Robert Hardman has revealed why King Charles selected the venue for recording Christmas message.
"Although the King had never visited the place prior to recording his broadcast, he was instantly struck by photographs of an interior which took 25 years to complete and which has been acclaimed as one of London’s hidden architectural gems," Hardman told DailyMail.
He went on to explain that, "By avoiding a royal desk or sitting room, the King has also avoided any micro-analysis of whichever royal photographs and portraits are in shot, and thus hinting at who is (or is not) in royal favour."
King Charles recorded this year's Christmas message with Sky News nearly two weeks ago.