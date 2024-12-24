Royal

Prince Harry recalls heartfelt Christmas tradition with Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex gets candid about Royal Families' 'chaotic' Christmas tradition

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024


Prince Harry has gotten candid about touching Christmas tradition he still follows with wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex drew the chaotic Christmas morning scene in his memoir Spare, which was published in 2023.

He penned, "We took Archie to find a Christmas tree. A pop-up lot in Santa Barbara. We bought one of the biggest spruces they had. We brought it home, set it up in the living room. Magnificent. We stood back, admiring, counting our blessings. New home. Healthy boy."

Harry added, "It was Christmas Eve. We Face Timed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition."

While recalling the German tradition he used to follow back in Buckingham Palace for the big holiday, he wrote, “The whole family gathered to open gifts on Christmas Eve, as always, a German tradition that survived the anglicising of the family surname from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor.”

Notably, Meghan and Harry are set to celebrate Christmas in the U.S. without the Royal Family.

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch

'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
Buckingham palace excites fans with King Charles' unseen video before Christmas
Buckingham palace excites fans with King Charles' unseen video before Christmas
King Charles holds key meeting with Princess Kate before taking big decision
King Charles holds key meeting with Princess Kate before taking big decision
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘sick and tired’ of ‘walking nightmare’ Andrew
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘sick and tired’ of ‘walking nightmare’ Andrew
Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas
Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas
Prince Harry urged to make big compromise after Netflix documentary setback
Prince Harry urged to make big compromise after Netflix documentary setback
King Charles' true feelings on Fergie's Christmas plan revealed
King Charles' true feelings on Fergie's Christmas plan revealed
Prince William's bond with step sister unveiled ahead of Royal Christmas
Prince William's bond with step sister unveiled ahead of Royal Christmas
Princess of Wales shares heartfelt kiss with Duchess Sophie at Christmas Carol Service
Princess of Wales shares heartfelt kiss with Duchess Sophie at Christmas Carol Service
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward 'happy' over Andrew's 'big' decision
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward 'happy' over Andrew's 'big' decision
King Charles makes huge change in this year's Christmas message
King Charles makes huge change in this year's Christmas message
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Kate Middleton, Prince William share rare photos two days before Christmas
Kate Middleton, Prince William share rare photos two days before Christmas