Prince Harry recalls heartfelt Christmas tradition with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has gotten candid about touching Christmas tradition he still follows with wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet.
The Duke of Sussex drew the chaotic Christmas morning scene in his memoir Spare, which was published in 2023.
He penned, "We took Archie to find a Christmas tree. A pop-up lot in Santa Barbara. We bought one of the biggest spruces they had. We brought it home, set it up in the living room. Magnificent. We stood back, admiring, counting our blessings. New home. Healthy boy."
Harry added, "It was Christmas Eve. We Face Timed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition."
While recalling the German tradition he used to follow back in Buckingham Palace for the big holiday, he wrote, “The whole family gathered to open gifts on Christmas Eve, as always, a German tradition that survived the anglicising of the family surname from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor.”
Notably, Meghan and Harry are set to celebrate Christmas in the U.S. without the Royal Family.