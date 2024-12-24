Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with 'upsetting' news hours before Christmas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to face huge setback amid Christmas festivities in the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle longtime dream is set to be shattered with recent failure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bracing themselves up for yet another setback as they are inching closer to lose their Netflix deal amid Polo documentary failure.

Despite putting in effort in their sports documentary, Harry and Meghan not only failed to impress Netflix bosses but also couldn't manage to clinched a spot among top 10 shows in any region of the world.

Now a well-placed source has spilled exclusive beans on what 2025 has in store for the couple who are trying too hard to make their name in Hollywood.

"They’re still hopeful that the show will gather momentum and prove the critics wrong, but there’s no doubt this is a nightmare,’ an insider told Closer magazine.

The source continued, "But it doesn’t really matter what they think, it’s what Netflix bosses think. So, to hear these horrible rumours coming out that their deal might not be renewed because the network isn’t happy is incredibly upsetting."

Speaking of the couple's financial needs at the moment, the informant added, "They’ve never had higher expenses than right now, not least because Meghan’s been pumping so much money into her lifestyle brand relaunch."

They continued, "so the last thing they need is to lose their deal at Netflix. It would be such a disaster."

The source also revealed that Netflix hasn’t dropped Meghan and Harry yet, and the couple is hopeful that it will never happen. 

However, the polo show hasn’t performed as well as expected.

According to the insider, critics were reportedly unimpressed, and the show failed to make it into the top ten, which isn’t a good sign for them. 

The source added that there are whispers about the deal being at risk, as it’s not just about one project, it’s a $100 million deal that Meghan and Harry are relying on.

