Trending

Yumna Zaidi sets pulses racing in bold red saree

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi's latest style statement has grabbed eyeballs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Yumna Zaidi raises the bar high in bold red saree
Yumna Zaidi raises the bar high in bold red saree 

Yumna Zaidi is in her red moment, forever to cherish!

To kickstart the working week, the Raaz-e-Ulfat actress treated 10M followers to her unmatched beauty by posting a thread of photos in a red silk saree. 

The pictures featured the actress dominating feeds in red and making every moment glamorous.

Zaidi in her latest post proved that red sarees are not just attire but a statement of elegance, tradition and boldness.

“Poses ,Roses and me,” the Sinf-e-Aahan star captioned her fashion carousel.


Draped in red, Zaidi matched a sleeveless blouse adding more appeal to her look with her jet black tresses neatly cascading down her shoulders

Her maroon nail polish made the diva stand out even more topped off with a stack of red bracelets and earrings.

In the makeup department, Zaidi opted for a nude shade of lipstick and mascara-laden eyes.

Fans gushed over the diva and her dazzling beauty in the comments section.

A fan commented, “So so stunning.”

“No doubt, Yumna always looks so stunning in a saree,” another fan noted.

For those unaware, Yumna Zaidi, who gained traction for her epic portrayal of Meerub in the hit drama Tere Bin, has a new mega project titled Qarz-e-Jaan in the works 

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'

Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'

CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance

Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
Neelam Muneer Khan makes BIG announcement after tying the knot
Neelam Muneer Khan makes BIG announcement after tying the knot
Sunny Deol marks 'Lord' Bobby Deol's 56th birthday with special wish
Sunny Deol marks 'Lord' Bobby Deol's 56th birthday with special wish
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?
Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on 'Kings' cheeky title
Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on 'Kings' cheeky title
Sajal Ali feels overwhelmed with all love on her birthday
Sajal Ali feels overwhelmed with all love on her birthday
Aiman Khan heads out for fun-filled resort trip with family
Aiman Khan heads out for fun-filled resort trip with family
Alia Bhatt toasts to 25 years of Sabyasachi with heartwarming tribute
Alia Bhatt toasts to 25 years of Sabyasachi with heartwarming tribute
Saif Ali Khan steps out of his home first time after knife attack
Saif Ali Khan steps out of his home first time after knife attack
Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Amir to star in Musaddiq Malek's upcoming drama
Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Amir to star in Musaddiq Malek's upcoming drama
Deepika Padukone makes iconic return to runway after daughter's birth
Deepika Padukone makes iconic return to runway after daughter's birth
Ayeza Khan manifests supermodel vibes in new post
Ayeza Khan manifests supermodel vibes in new post
Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt send pulses racing at fashion show event
Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt send pulses racing at fashion show event