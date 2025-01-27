Yumna Zaidi sets pulses racing in bold red saree

Yumna Zaidi is in her red moment, forever to cherish!
To kickstart the working week, the Raaz-e-Ulfat actress treated 10M followers to her unmatched beauty by posting a thread of photos in a red silk saree.
The pictures featured the actress dominating feeds in red and making every moment glamorous.
Zaidi in her latest post proved that red sarees are not just attire but a statement of elegance, tradition and boldness.
“Poses ,Roses and me,” the Sinf-e-Aahan star captioned her fashion carousel.
Draped in red, Zaidi matched a sleeveless blouse adding more appeal to her look with her jet black tresses neatly cascading down her shoulders
Her maroon nail polish made the diva stand out even more topped off with a stack of red bracelets and earrings.
In the makeup department, Zaidi opted for a nude shade of lipstick and mascara-laden eyes.
Fans gushed over the diva and her dazzling beauty in the comments section.
A fan commented, “So so stunning.”
“No doubt, Yumna always looks so stunning in a saree,” another fan noted.
For those unaware, Yumna Zaidi, who gained traction for her epic portrayal of Meerub in the hit drama Tere Bin, has a new mega project titled Qarz-e-Jaan in the works