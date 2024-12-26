Royal

Princess Diana continues to inspire Kim Kardashian years after her death

Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'obsessing over' late Princess Diana

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
Princess Diana continues to inspire Kim Kardashian years after her death
Princess Diana continues to inspire Kim Kardashian years after her death

Late Princess Diana, who had a huge fan following worldwide is still influencing Kim Kardashian, nearly three decades after her death.

Weeks after impressing fans by wearing Diana's giant amethyst cross at 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in LA, The Kardashians alum is believed to be obsessing over late royal's other belongings as well.

An inside source told InTouch that the American Horror Story actress is taking keen interest in the lives of Royal Family members, especially Prince Harry and William's beloved mother.

The source revealed, “Kim’s fascination with the royal family has taken on a life of its own, it’s more than just casual interest. She’s totally obsessed with them, especially with Princess Diana.”

"Kim’s been reading about Diana since she was a teenager, studying her life and legacy like it’s her own personal history book,” the insider added.

They further claimed that, “She’s on a mission now to collect anything of Diana’s that comes up for auction.”

This update comes after Royal Family members showcased unity and warmth as they walk up to the church together on Christmas Day in Sandringham.

Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte

Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte
French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch

French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of intimate Christmas bash with Stormi, Aire

Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of intimate Christmas bash with Stormi, Aire
From Princess Kate to Zara Tindall: Royal ladies bring style game to Christmas 2024
From Princess Kate to Zara Tindall: Royal ladies bring style game to Christmas 2024
Prince Andrew dismisses King Charles with shocking new move
Prince Andrew dismisses King Charles with shocking new move
Princess Kate's 'radiant dimpled smile' marks heartfelt Christmas return
Princess Kate's 'radiant dimpled smile' marks heartfelt Christmas return
King Charles makes much anticipated Christmas speech
King Charles makes much anticipated Christmas speech
Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year
Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year
King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast
King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles as he leads Royal family Christmas Walk
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles as he leads Royal family Christmas Walk
Prince William confesses skipping key Christmas tradition
Prince William confesses skipping key Christmas tradition
King Charles follows in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle footsteps
King Charles follows in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle footsteps
Sarah Ferguson sends supportive message to Andrew amid 'lonely' Christmas
Sarah Ferguson sends supportive message to Andrew amid 'lonely' Christmas
King Charles sends delightful Christmas message from Sandringham
King Charles sends delightful Christmas message from Sandringham
Kate Middleton's brother shares heartfelt message of Princess on Christmas
Kate Middleton's brother shares heartfelt message of Princess on Christmas