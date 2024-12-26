Princess Diana continues to inspire Kim Kardashian years after her death

Late Princess Diana, who had a huge fan following worldwide is still influencing Kim Kardashian, nearly three decades after her death.
Weeks after impressing fans by wearing Diana's giant amethyst cross at 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in LA, The Kardashians alum is believed to be obsessing over late royal's other belongings as well.
An inside source told InTouch that the American Horror Story actress is taking keen interest in the lives of Royal Family members, especially Prince Harry and William's beloved mother.
The source revealed, “Kim’s fascination with the royal family has taken on a life of its own, it’s more than just casual interest. She’s totally obsessed with them, especially with Princess Diana.”
"Kim’s been reading about Diana since she was a teenager, studying her life and legacy like it’s her own personal history book,” the insider added.
They further claimed that, “She’s on a mission now to collect anything of Diana’s that comes up for auction.”
This update comes after Royal Family members showcased unity and warmth as they walk up to the church together on Christmas Day in Sandringham.