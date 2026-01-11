Guy Moon, ‘Johnny Bravo’ and Nickelodeon composer, killed at age 63

Guy Moon is no more!
On Saturday, January 10, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the iconic composer who worked for Nickelodeon and composed for many famous shows, including The Fairly OddParents and Channel Chasers, was killed in a tragic car crash.
According to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Guy Moon passed away on Thursday, January 8, after suffering traumatic injuries in a traffic collision in LA.
In a somber statement released on Facebook, the composer’s family penned, “We are overcome with grief to announce the passing of our beloved patriarch, Guy Moon. He was killed on Thursday morning in a traffic collision.”
They continued, “We feel singularly blessed to have been able to call him dad and husband. As we stand together at the base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life.”
It was also noted that Guy Moon “left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted.”
“We are tentatively planning to celebrate his life on his birthday, February 7th, in the Los Angeles area, and again sometime after in his hometown in Wisconsin. We will make details available as we plan. Together we remain, The Moon Family,” the statement concluded.
Who was Guy Moon?
Born on February 7, 1962, Guy Vernon Moon was an American composer who worked on animated shows such as The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, and Johnny Test.