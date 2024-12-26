Sci-Tech

WhatsApp makes video calls more fun with new AR camera features

  • December 26, 2024
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to apply AR effects, backgrounds, and filters to the camera!

As per WABetaInfo, the new feature in the camera app will allow users to access augmented reality (AR) effects by tapping a “wand” icon.

By tapping the “wand icon,” users can add animations, like confetti or stars and playful filters that changes facial expressions for fun.

Users can adjust the video’s colour tone to warmer or cooler shades based on their preferences or lighting.

They can also change the background, which helps hide their real surroundings or create a personalized look.

The new feature also provides options like “Touch Up Mode," which improves facial appearance by smoothing skin and reducing imperfections, and “Low Light Mode,” which enhances visibility in dim environments.

A feature to apply AR effects, backgrounds, and filters is available to some users who have installed the latest WhatsApp version for iOS and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is rolling out a new and unique feature to simplify document sharing.

WhatsApp users can now use their phone’s camera to scan documents directly within the app.

After scanning, users can preview and adjust the document’s edges to ensure the document is properly framed.

