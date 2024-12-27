Entertainment

Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas halftime performance faces huge blow amid Jay-Z rape allegation

Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z is currently embroiled in a legal battle with a woman accusing him of rape in 2000

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas halftime performance faces huge blow amid Jay-Z rape allegation
Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas halftime performance faces huge blow amid Jay-Z rape allegation

Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas halftime performance has faced major blow amid the controversy surrounding her husband, Jay-Z, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with a woman accusing him of rape in 2000.

According to Nielsen, Beyoncé's 15-minute halftime show, which was held at NRG Stadium in her Houston hometown, drew in 27 million live viewers, with 24.3 million watching the accompanying football game.

However, this pales in comparison to her previous Super Bowl performances.

In 2013, Beyoncé's drew 110.8M viewers when she headlined Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans alongside her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Meanwhile, she amassed 115.5M audience in 2016 when she performed Formation with Super Bowl 50 headliners Coldplay in Santa Clara, CA alongside featured guests Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson.

Beyoncé's this year’s performance featured her and Jay-Z’s 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter as a backup dancer.

She also had Post Malone, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Shaboozey join her on the field.

Beyoncé Bowl will be available on Netflix as a standalone special "later this week."

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’

Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films

Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show

'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
Jennifer Love Hewitt gains recognition through her most iconic roles
Jennifer Love Hewitt gains recognition through her most iconic roles
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after celebrating Christmas
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after celebrating Christmas
Justin Bieber, Hailey break silence on second baby plan
Justin Bieber, Hailey break silence on second baby plan
'Squid Game' season 3: Hidden clip reveals future of series
'Squid Game' season 3: Hidden clip reveals future of series
Taylor Swift’s reason for skipping Travis Kelce’s Christmas Day game revealed
Taylor Swift’s reason for skipping Travis Kelce’s Christmas Day game revealed
Johnny Depp's lawyer makes shocking revelation about Amber Heard trial two years later
Johnny Depp's lawyer makes shocking revelation about Amber Heard trial two years later
Dua Lipa gets engaged to beau Callum Turner after romantic Christmas proposal
Dua Lipa gets engaged to beau Callum Turner after romantic Christmas proposal
Taylor Swift takes huge decision for Travis Kelce after Eras Tour
Taylor Swift takes huge decision for Travis Kelce after Eras Tour
Selena Gomez drops video message after Justin, Hailey second baby rumours
Selena Gomez drops video message after Justin, Hailey second baby rumours
Khloé Kardashian ditches Christmas party after kids’ ‘scary’ health battle
Khloé Kardashian ditches Christmas party after kids’ ‘scary’ health battle
Jay-Z faces setback in rape lawsuit after Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show
Jay-Z faces setback in rape lawsuit after Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show