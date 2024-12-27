Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas halftime performance faces huge blow amid Jay-Z rape allegation

Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas halftime performance has faced major blow amid the controversy surrounding her husband, Jay-Z, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with a woman accusing him of rape in 2000.
According to Nielsen, Beyoncé's 15-minute halftime show, which was held at NRG Stadium in her Houston hometown, drew in 27 million live viewers, with 24.3 million watching the accompanying football game.
However, this pales in comparison to her previous Super Bowl performances.
In 2013, Beyoncé's drew 110.8M viewers when she headlined Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans alongside her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
Meanwhile, she amassed 115.5M audience in 2016 when she performed Formation with Super Bowl 50 headliners Coldplay in Santa Clara, CA alongside featured guests Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson.
Beyoncé's this year’s performance featured her and Jay-Z’s 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter as a backup dancer.
She also had Post Malone, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Shaboozey join her on the field.
Beyoncé Bowl will be available on Netflix as a standalone special "later this week."