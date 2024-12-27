Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after celebrating Christmas

Entertainment

The ‘Unstoppable’ actress rang in her first Christmas after filing for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is enjoying a chilling day-out after celebrating Christmas!

The 55-year-old Unstoppable actress was spotted on a shopping spree with her 16-year-old daughter Emme on a freezing day of 27-degree winter weather on Thursday, December 26, reported Daily Mail.

JLo’s appearance marked her first after she spent the holiday with family just a day ago.

During her appearance, the Marry Me starlet was bundled up in a cozy attire that included an oversized cardigan which she wore last Sunday as well while meeting Ben Affleck in West Hollywood.

The ensemble also included a baggy pair of jeans and a warm white high-neck that she wore under the cardigan.

With her blonde hair tied back and bangs framing the gorgeous face, the actress donned brown sunglasses as she smiled at the camera.

Meanwhile, Emme was spotted wearing an all-black warm ensemble that included a jacket, pants, muffler and ear muffs. She was captured wearing navy blue hand gloves in the photograph.

The outing also saw Lopez’s on-and-off manager Benny Medine who is also the godfather of both her children.

Notably, on Christmas Day, Jennifer Lopez shared a carousel of snaps as she celebrated the holiday with Emme, sister Lynda Lopez, and niece, Lucie.

Moreover, the holiday marked her first Christmas after parting ways with estranged husband Ben Affleck

