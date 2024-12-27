Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey break silence on second baby plan

Canadian singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed first son Jack Blues earlier this year

  • December 27, 2024
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have lift the curtain on their future family plans.

An inside source has spilled exclusive beans on the Baby hit maker and Rhode founder's thoughts on planing another baby after welcoming their first son, Jack Blues Bieber earlier this year.

The source told Page Six that the couple have discussed having more children, “but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at”.

This was Hailey’s first Christmas as a mom, and she feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating it with her new title.

The insider further revealed that the model is content with her life to the point that when the Sorry singer asked her what she wanted for Christmas the 28-year-old couldn’t think of anything cause “she has everything she could ever want.”

Hailey and Justin welcomed their first son, Jack, in August 2024 and are still adjusting to the life as new mom and dad, treating every day as a learning opportunity.

The couple is as happy right now, as per the source, “Hailey has seen a whole different side to Justin since becoming a father and she’s more in love with him than ever.”

This update comes a few days after Hailey Bieber turned to her Instagram over the weekend to debut her new ring, featuring the birthstones of her and baby Jack. 

