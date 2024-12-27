Entertainment

Taylor Swift takes huge decision for Travis Kelce after Eras Tour

American hit maker, Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce since September 2023

  • December 27, 2024
Taylor Swift is seemingly taking a step forward to strenthen her relationship with Travis Kelce.

As reported by Hello!, the Red singer has decided to spend time in Nashville which is closer to her boyfriend Travis, showcasing the fondness both share for each other.

She will be staying at her own house in Nashville, which is at a distance of around 90-minute flight to Travis' home ground, Kansas.

Notably, the cardigan crooner has an incredible real estate under her belt, including luxurious residences in L.A. and NYC.

It was revealed that Taylor is turning to a quieter and relaxed life in Tennessee after wrapping up one of the highest grossing tour of all time.

Romance between the pop star and NFL player started last September when Taylor showed up at a Kansas City Chiefs game, cheering for Travis alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

Throughout their relationship, Taylor has attended almost 20 games to show her support for the Kansas City Chiefs' tight-end but wasn’t able to attend any of away games this season.

Meanwhile, Travis also mirrored the ‘perfect-boyfriend’ look by being part of the Eras tour crowd multiple times, even making a surprise appearance on stage at London’s Wembley Stadium.

It is pertinent to note that Chiefs are not scheduled to play until January 5, which will give the ever-affectionate couple more than a week to relax and spend time together.

