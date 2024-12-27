Dua Lipa gets engaged to beau Callum Turner after romantic Christmas proposal

Entertainment

Dua Lipa, who has been dating Callum Turner for a year, flashed a diamond ring on ring finger in Instagram post

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Dua Lipa is engaged!

A day earlier, the Levitating singer, who has been dating Callum Turner for over a year, flashed a large diamond ring on ring finger in her Instagram post, sparking engagement rumors.

Now, a source has confirmed to The Sun that Dua is engaged to her actor boyfriend Turner after he “got down on one knee for a romantic proposal” over Christmas.

According to the insider, the loved-up couple quietly got engaged and are planning to celebrate with their friends and family on New Year's Eve.

“Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier,” a source told the outlet.

They further added, “Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.”

“Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It's been an amazing Christmas for them,” the source concluded.

Dua Lipa has just finished the first leg of her stadium tour and returned to the UK from Asia to spend Christmas with family and Callum Turner.

