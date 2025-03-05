Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario talks about filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy

Alexandra Daddario welcomed her first child with husband Andrew Form last year

Alexandra Daddario recently shared her experience of working on Mayfair Witches while pregnant with her first child.

Speaking with People, the 38-year-old American actress expressed some concerns during the filming of certain intense scenes in the horror series due to her pregnancy.

Daddario stated, "You worry about everything, there were some horror scenes where I was like, I don't know if I should let myself get worked up emotionally because the baby will feel it in my belly!"

She also talked about her "relative privacy" during pregnancy. 

The mom-of-one remarked that she felt extremely "anonymous," as she wanted to protect her journey into motherhood from the spotlight. 

"Sometimes something will take me by surprise that feels like an invasion of privacy, but only because I'm not prepared for it!" the Baywatch starlet explained to the outlet.

Daddario welcomed her first child with husband Andrew Form on October 31, 2024.

The actress announced the birth on her official Instagram account, sharing an adorable photo of her baby swaddled in a blanket and surrounded by Halloween candy.

At the time, she humourously captioned her post, "I thought this was a weird bowl of candy."

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form tied the knot in New Orleans in July 2022. 

On the professional front, Alexandra was last seen in the second season of the AMC series Mayfair Witches, in which she played the role of Rowan Fielding. 

The series premiered on January 5, 2025. The initial season of the horror serial was released in January 2023. 

