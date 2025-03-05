Jennifer Garner shares sweet message after hug with Ben Affleck goes viral

Jennifer Garner has shared first social media post after her PDA-filled video with ex Ben Affleck went viral.
The 13 Going on 30 and the Air actor, who were reunited for their son Samuel's birthday, have created quite the frenzy among fans with their latest move.
In a video obtained and shared by TMZ, the former couple could be seen shooting paintball guns at an outdoor location.
The video takes an unexpected turn when Affleck suddenly pulls Garner a bit closer and gives her a side hug.
Shortly after the video started gaining traction on social media, Garner turned to her Instagram stories to share an unseen photo with a sweet wish.
Related: Ben Affleck attempts to rekindle romance with Jennifer Garner after JLo split
Posting a photo of her with the CEO of Once Upon a Farm, John Fraker, Garner penned a heartfelt birthday wish.
"To celebrate the birthday of @onceuponafarm's beloved CEO, @jforaker11, I'm sharing a picture of us from our first year with the company," she wrote in the caption.
Garner jokingly added, "We are older than we were here, but we're still smiling!"
To note, Garner and Affleck's delightful moment caught on camera just weeks after The Accountant actor finalised divorce with his second ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck got married in 2005 and share three kids, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.
They parted ways exactly ten years after their marriage in 2015.
Also Read: Ben Affleck enjoys outing with Jennifer Garner after cutting ties with JLo