Entertainment

Jennifer Garner shares sweet message after hug with Ben Affleck goes viral

Ben Affleck was spotted giving ex-wife Jennifer Garner a side hug during their latest outing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025
Jennifer Garner shares sweet message after warm hug from ex Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner shares sweet message after warm hug from ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has shared first social media post after her PDA-filled video with ex Ben Affleck went viral.

The 13 Going on 30 and the Air actor, who were reunited for their son Samuel's birthday, have created quite the frenzy among fans with their latest move.

In a video obtained and shared by TMZ, the former couple could be seen shooting paintball guns at an outdoor location.

The video takes an unexpected turn when Affleck suddenly pulls Garner a bit closer and gives her a side hug.

Shortly after the video started gaining traction on social media, Garner turned to her Instagram stories to share an unseen photo with a sweet wish.

Related: Ben Affleck attempts to rekindle romance with Jennifer Garner after JLo split

Posting a photo of her with the CEO of Once Upon a Farm, John Fraker, Garner penned a heartfelt birthday wish.

"To celebrate the birthday of @onceuponafarm's beloved CEO, @jforaker11, I'm sharing a picture of us from our first year with the company," she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer Garner shares sweet message after hug with Ben Affleck goes viral

Garner jokingly added, "We are older than we were here, but we're still smiling!"

To note, Garner and Affleck's delightful moment caught on camera just weeks after The Accountant actor finalised divorce with his second ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck got married in 2005 and share three kids, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.

They parted ways exactly ten years after their marriage in 2015.

Also Read: Ben Affleck enjoys outing with Jennifer Garner after cutting ties with JLo

Millie Bobby Brown slays another bold look after addressing bullying

Millie Bobby Brown slays another bold look after addressing bullying
Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos

Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos

M3 iPad Air announcement: Launch date, key features, size

M3 iPad Air announcement: Launch date, key features, size
Queen Mary dazzles in 140-year-old royal jewels at Gala Dinner

Queen Mary dazzles in 140-year-old royal jewels at Gala Dinner
Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos
Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin concert
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin concert
Ben Affleck attempts to rekindle romance with Jennifer Garner after JLo split
Ben Affleck attempts to rekindle romance with Jennifer Garner after JLo split
Billie Eilish drops bold selfie amid buzz over mystery romance
Billie Eilish drops bold selfie amid buzz over mystery romance
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' complete tracklist
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' complete tracklist
BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance
BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke
Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis
Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated in secret before public debut: New report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated in secret before public debut: New report
Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls
Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls
'Your Name' producer Koichiro Ito faces punishment for child prostitution
'Your Name' producer Koichiro Ito faces punishment for child prostitution
Valerie Bertinelli confesses breaking up with Mike Goodnough
Valerie Bertinelli confesses breaking up with Mike Goodnough