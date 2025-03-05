Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos  

Justin Bieber faced severe backlash after releasing controversial photos amid drug consumption controversy.
The Sorry crooner turned to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 4, to share a series of images featuring himself.
In the viral snapshots, the father-of-one can be seen sitting on a bike while blowing smoke out of his mouth.
In another frame, he was showing a long flexible tube connected to a smoking container, which raised fans' eyebrows.
As Justin's recent post gained traction on social media, several fans began criticising the musician for unapologetically posting smoking pictures while setting a bad example for his son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom he welcomed with his wife Hailey Bieber in August 2024.
One fan commented, "I hope Jack doesn’t have to be around all this smoke. A kid doesn’t deserve it."
"Just keep in mind whatever you post is forever. Your child will see it someday," another follower scolded the Yummy hitmaker.
This came shortly after Justin's public relations team addressed rumours about his drug use after several fans expressed concern about his deteriorating health.
The Grammy-winning artist sparked drug controversy after his recent appearances, where he appeared gaunt with hollow eyes.
However, shutting down the speculations, Justin Bieber's reps issued a brief statement in which they highlighted the effect of the public's ongoing accusations on his mental and physical health.
On the work front, Justin Bieber is currently working on a new album that he plans to release in 2025.