Elizabeth Hurley makes Billy Ray Cyrus romance Instagram official with hot snap

Elizabeth Hurley is not keeping her feelings for Billy Ray Cyrus private!

This year’s Easter marked an extra special one for the Gossip Girl starlet and the Achy Breaky Heart singer as they publicly revealed their feelings for each other.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, April 21, the Strictly Confidential actress shared a sizzling snap as she packed on the PDA with the Could’ve Been Me hitmaker.

The duo spent a romantic Easter together in what appeared to be a country side.

In the photograph, Billy was captured planting a kiss close to Elizabeth’s lips, as she smiled while gazing away from the camera.

“Happy Easter,” she captioned.

The photo showed the lovebirds dressed casually with Billy wearing a denim shirt paired with black trousers, while Elizabeth was captured in a blue checkered shirt and jeans.

With both donning stylish pair of sunglasses, the actress also sported a chic hat and the singer wore a pair of green bunny ears.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley spark relationship rumors:

This surprise PDA-filled snap comes after Elizabeth Hurley previously ignited speculations about dating Billy Ray Cyrus by adding the singer’s track She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore in her post along with tagging him in the image.

“The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives,” she captioned alongside her sultry photo in a bikini.

Both, Billy and Elizabeth, have been in a couple of relationships after parting ways with their respective spouses.

