Eminem’s daughter Hailie drops heart-melting snap of son Elliot’s first Easter

Hailie Jade’s Easter is extra special this year!
On Easter Sunday, April 21, Eminem’s daughter took to her official Instagram Story to share an adorable photograph of her newborn son, Elliot Marshall McClintock, as she celebrated her first festival with the little boy.
“elliot’s first easter,” she captioned on the sweet snap.
The heart-melting photograph featured the sweet baby boy soundly sleeping on a cozy white bedding in a lovely wooden cradle, which was decorated with an eye-catching and cute carrot adornment.
Elliot was seen dressed in a white tee layered with a white-and-tan striped jumpsuit, featuring carrots and a bunny embroidered on it.
The baby’s look was complemented by a pair of matchign white socks and a blue beanie.
Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock baby announcement:
The Grammy-winning rapper’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, announced the arrival of her first child with husband Evan McClintock via her official Instagram handle on April 4, 2025.
“happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e,” she penned in the caption.
The post also featured adorable photographs of the little baby boy, dressed in a light blue hooded sweater, in front of a sign that revealed his name and date of birth, “Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25.”
Notably, the baby’s middle name Marshall is a nod to his legendary grandpa, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers.
Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock marriage:
Evan McClintock and Hailie Jade Scott tied the knot on February 4, 2023, in a low-key private ceremony after dating for several years.