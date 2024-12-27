World

South Korea impeaches acting president Han Duck-soo amid political turmoil

The impeachment motion was approved with 192 out of 300 votes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
South Korea impeaches acting president Han Duck-soo amid political turmoil
South Korea impeaches acting president Han Duck-soo amid political turmoil

South Korea’s parliament has removed acting President Han Duck-soo from his position through impeachment on Friday, December 27.

As per Reuters, this happened shortly after the parliament suspended the powers of the actual president, Yoon Suk Yeol, because of his brief attempt to declare martial law.

The decision to hold a vote to impeach Duck-soo came after he refused to immediately appoint three justices to the Constitutional Court.

The impeachment motion was approved with 192 out of 300 votes.

After being impeached, Duck-soo expressed his sorrow, "I respect parliament's decision and in order to avoid further chaos and uncertainty, I will suspend my duties in accordance with relevant laws.”

Duck-soo said that he would wait for the Constitutional Court to review the impeachment decision.

In the meantime, the ruling People Power Party, which disagreed with the opposition’s impeachment of Han, mentioned that it had submitted a legal petition to the Constitutional Court.

Sources revealed that Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has taken over as acting president, as he is the next person in line as per the law.

He is now expected to speak with the military chief and consult with both the foreign minister and acting defence minister.

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’

Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films

Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show

'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
Azerbaijan plane crash: New report unveils shocking details
Azerbaijan plane crash: New report unveils shocking details
Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute
Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute
India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns
China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns
Pope Francis sends powerful message of hope by opening 'Holy Door' at Italian prison
Pope Francis sends powerful message of hope by opening 'Holy Door' at Italian prison
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface
China completes world's longest underwater tunnel in 110-day
China completes world's longest underwater tunnel in 110-day
French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch
French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Witnesses recount devastating scenes
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Witnesses recount devastating scenes
Utah family witnesses ‘Christmas miracle’ as brother saved from avalanche
Utah family witnesses ‘Christmas miracle’ as brother saved from avalanche
What is the national bird of America?
What is the national bird of America?
Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil
Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil