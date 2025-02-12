Trump executive order brings forward new records on JFK assassination 

President Donald Trump helps discovered nearly 2,400 fresh records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy,
As per CNN, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shared a statement on Monday, February 10, that it performed a new search of records after Trump’s January 23 executive order.
Following the president's advice, FBI came across more documents related to the assassination of JFK, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.
"The search resulted in approximately 2,400 newly inventoried and digitised records that were previously unrecognised to the JFK assassination case file," the agency said in the statement.
FBI has been collecting closed case files from offices around the US to "Central Records Complex" in Virginia since 2020, to make the record-keeping process more easy to move through.
Furthermore, the bureau said it is working to turn over the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration to be included in the "ongoing declassification process."
During Trump's first term, the US government released more than 2,800 records related to JFK’s assassination to comply 1992 law mandating the documents’ release.
However, around 300 files remained classified due to concern for US national security, law enforcement and foreign relations.
Donald Trump in his 2024 campaign claimed to unseal all the documents related to JFK assassination, which have been subject of several conspiracy theories.